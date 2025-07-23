Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on OTT: Here's where you can watch Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's iconic show online ahead of season 2 release

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, first premiered on July 3, 2000. Interestingly, the new season's episodes will air at the OG timeslot on Star Plus, 10:30 pm.

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to come up with its second season by the end of this month. Fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the journey of their favourite onscreen 'bahu', Tulsi Virani, unfold on their TV screen again. Created by Ektaa Kapoor, the second season of the iconic show is all set to make a roaring comeback 25 years since its first premiere. The second season or the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has already triggered nostalgia among the audience with the return of its OG pair, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. However, before the start of the second season, anyone who wishes to revisit the first version, here's where you can relive it on OTT.

Where to watch Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on OTT?

If one wishes to catch up on the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, they can watch all the episodes of JioHotstar. For the unversed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, first premiered on July 3, 2000. Interestingly, the new season's episodes will air at the OG timeslot on Star Plus, 10:30 pm.

How many years did Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi complete?

Earlier this month, Ektaa Kapoor celebrated 25 years of one of her iconic shows, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Penning a special note on social media, the TV czarina wrote, "25 YEARS!!! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show… it was an emotion. A piece of my heart. A dream that started with folded hands and limitless faith in Shri Balaji… a story that became India’s story. It gave @balajitelefilms its first wings… and gave me memories, love, and characters that continue to live in every home, every heart."

READ | When Rekha slammed Jaya Bachchan for not inviting her wedding with Amitabh Bachchan: 'All she wants to do is to dominate people and...'