Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes 10-year leap, Smriti Irani returns from jail, Hiten Tejwani calls it 'most emotional chapter', netizens get divided

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi takes the second leap. Smriti Irani returns from jail imprisonment and is stunned to see the divided Shanti Niketan. Even netizens are divided on the new storyline.

Popular TV series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to take another leap, and this time, it will be the most dramatic one. The show will move forward ten years, and it will start with Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi, returning home after imprisonment.

What is the leap about?

For a decade, Tulsi has been jailed for a crime that is kept undisclosed. She returns to Shantiniketan, but only to find the family deeply fractured. The house is divided into two parts. Her sons, Karan and Gautam, now stand on opposite sides. In the new promo, Karan (Hiten Tejwani) confronts Tulsi and even says that she has no right to return to their home. Tulsi is forced to confront the painful reality that Shantiniketan is no longer the symbol of unity she fought so hard to protect.

Hiten Tejwani on Kyuki 2's 10-year leap

Speaking about the new chapter of the show, Karan said, "Shantiniketan mein ab aapke liye koi jagah nahi hai” — I think that’s one of the harshest things Karan has ever said to his Tulsi Maa, something he never imagined he would have to say. After 10 years, Tulsi Maa returns from jail only to face the biggest shock of her life. This is going to be one of the most emotional chapters in the journey of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi."

Watch the promo

He further added, "For Karan, Tulsi Maa was always someone he trusted and looked up to, but her return forces him to confront emotions he never thought he would have to face. What makes this track so compelling is that it isn’t just about Karan’s anger towards Tulsi; it’s about a son struggling with heartbreak, disappointment, and unanswered questions, which makes it deeply relatable."

Netizens have mixed feelings about the track

The leap promo went viral in no time, but left netizens divided. An internet user wrote, "Tulsi ko Anupama bna dia makers ne." Another netizen wrote, "10 saal baad bhi sab waise ke waise hi hai. Buddha nahi hua koi bhi waah." One of the netizens wrote, "Why did Ekta turn Parth into a negative character? He had so much potential and was a very good character, yet they had to ruin it."