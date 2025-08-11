Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 FAILS to beat Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly EXPOSES real TRP ratings, netizens react: 'Such an insecure...'

Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi took a superb start, but unlike the claims of the makers, Smriti Irani's show failed to beat the super-successful Anupamaa.

Ekta Kapoor's iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, marked its return after 16 years, and Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi Virani, got a warm welcome from the die-hard fans of the show. Kyunki Season 2 premiered on July 25, and it took a thunderous start on television. Last week, the team unveiled the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) TRPs, stating that it took a rating of 2.5, breaking the five-year record of the biggest opener for a fiction Hindi show. It was projected that Kyunki has dethroned the current popular show, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. Has Kyunki really surpassed the current favourite?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi failed to beat Anupamaa

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi shared a screenshot from the TRPs listing, in which Anupamaa is clearly seen leading the show with ratings of 2.4 on Tuesday, 2.6 on Wednesday, and 2.4 on Thursday. Kyunki, on the other hand, had a rating of 2.5 on Tuesday, 2.4 on Wednesday, and 2.2 on Thursday. The average TVR of Kyunki and Anupamaa was 2.3, but with the individual analysis, Anupamaa was still leading in Week 30. However, Kyunki was projected as if the show broke all the records, including defeating Anupamaa.

Rupali and Rajan Shahi call out Ekta and the team Kyunki

Soon after the individual data was released, Rajan shared it on his social media, and then Rupali shared the screenshot on her Instagram story. Rajan even shared a post about the PR stunt of Kyunki and wrote, "Wrong projection by 'PR TEAM' will never work. Team Anupamaa. Thu Thu Thu. Satyameva Jayate."

Caught you Rupali

Such an insecure actress !!! https://t.co/K6VpPMjyak pic.twitter.com/TNtObH9lwW — flyhig (@flyhigh__15) August 10, 2025

Netizens' reactions to Rupali Ganguly's exposé

Rupali's story went viral, and several netizens reacted to it. While a few supported Rupal, another section of netizens are slamming Anupamaa. A netizen wrote, "Caught you, Rupali. Such an insecure actress!" Another netizen wrote, "Wow, she is such a big fan of her. You know every minute detail abt her status. If she has posted this statistic on her story to show that #Anupamaa is still at No.1, Then What's wrong with this? Smriti ji fokat ka No 1 ka interview me credit le rahi hai to Rupali ji ne to sach hi bataya."