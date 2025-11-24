Kyunki fame Sandeep Baswana finally gets married to Ashlesha Sawant, after dating over 20 years, Smriti Irani pens note: 'It seems irritating idiots...'

Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Sawant have been dating for 23 years, and they have decided to get married in a private ceremony. Their official announcement left many netizens, as well as his co-stars, stunned. One of them was Smriti Irani, also known as Tulsi.

Actors Sandeep Baswna and Ashlesha Sawant have finally decided to take the next big step in their relationship. After dating each other for over 23 years, Sandeep and Ashlesha are now married. The duo decided to take it official, and took the wedding vows in a private ceremony. On Sunday, November 23, Sandeep and Ashlesha dropped carousel photos from their wedding ceremony, with a joint statement, "And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs…Tradition found its way into our hearts.

We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings."

Smriti Irani reacts to Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Sawant's wedding

Sandeep's co-star and on-screen bhabhi, Smriti Irani aka Tulsi, celebrated his union with Ashlesha. Smriti shared the newlywed duo on her Instagram and penned a long note. "Some love stories take the most interesting turns. They begin not with rituals, but with realism. They promise nothing except companionship. They bring nothing to the table except the honest truth that love may ebb with time, but friendship doesn’t. And from that truth begins a beautiful—albeit different—journey."

Smriti acknowledged Ashlesha and Sandeep's 'different, unconventional' love, and further added, "Madly in love, deeply in sync, and constantly driving friends like me up the wall as we kept breathing down their necks to get married. Well… it seems irritating idiots like me finally got their way! So happy to see them now bound by love and celebrating it through rituals."

Who are Sandeep Baswana, Ashlesha Sawant?

Sandeep Baswana is an actor, popularly known for playing Sahil Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dr Jatin in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dr Prateek in Karam Apnaa Apnaa. His other notable work includes Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai as Samay Punj, Rihaee, Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. Ashlesha Sawant is also a popular actress, active in TV since early 2000s. Her popular works include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Teesha Mehta), Kammal, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar (Tara), Kahiin to Hoga, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Pavitra Rishta, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Dil Se Diya Vachan, and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (Preeti).