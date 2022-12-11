'Gazab topibaaz insaan hai': Bigg Boss 16 fans react after Tina Datta exposes Shalin Bhanot

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 fans have reacted as Tina Datta has re-entered the show after her eviction. However, they are excited to watch Shalin's reaction after Tina Datta comes back as he was telling everyone that he never like the actress.

In the promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Shalin Bhanot can be heard saying that he won't talk to Tina after going out as he never liked her. After Tina Datta re-enters, she tells Shalin Bhanot that she saw everything and now knows how fake the actor is.

Now, netizens have also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "Ky khel rah ho aap bhi bigboss solid." The second one said, "I hope so Tina plays better now." The third one said, "Itnaaaaaa overacting shalin omg... Fir se zelna pdega in dono k fackness ko uffff."

The fourth one said, "hun log pgl h vote karke our kiya fhir big ne bulaya matlab vooting ka fayda kya vote hi na karo." The fifth one said, "Shalin nhi bjana tha Teena is fake." Another said, "Gjb Topi waaj insan h Shalin."

Earlier, on Friday, she accused Shalin Bhanot of mistreating him, and she wanted to take a stand against him. However, Tina refuses to do so, and the reason she gave was, Shalin is the 'only person' for him in the house. That's exactly, what irked netizens. They are furious with the fact that how can Tina badmouth a person, who supported her throughout the journey.

After the episode ended, netizens quickly jotted down their views about Tina on social media. A user wrote, "Tina is being spoon feed by #SalmanKhan and yet again both blamed on #ShalinBhanot... and portrayed him negative…Kya Sympathy de rahe @BiggBoss makers to #Tina! Still #ShalinBhanot was defending tina ouside! #BiggBoss." Another user wrote, "Tina threw Shalin under the bus.. hadd ho gae hai bhae. He is the only one who supported you behind your back lady. No one does that in this show #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta #BiggBoss16." A netizen added, "So Tina again put blamed on #ShalinBhanot behind his back to #SalmanKhan that because of him, her game is being hampered...Then in that case Shalin is right to evict Tina if Makers gave him power...Noone should ask his decision reason."