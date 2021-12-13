‘Kya dikha rhe ho’: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for posting bold video - WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, who often makes headlines because of her weird fashion sense, is in news again. Currently, the actress is in Goa and has been sharing her bold pictures on social media. Urfi recently dropped a video in which she can be seen buttoning up her pants on the camera, on Instagram.

As soon as Urfi Javed uploaded this video on Internet, people started dropping negative comments. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Watch it till the end for the full look ! I recently bought these amazing neck pieces from local markets at goa! I mean just look at this !.” People trolled her for posting such a bold video on the Internet.

One of the trolls wrote, “I dnt understand k bhn aap kpdy hi keo phntu mana k faishion but this is to much,” while another mentioned, “Kya dikha rhe ho.” One of the Instagram users commented, “

Inka alg hi chalta hai.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Urfi Javed took to Instagram and posted a video in which she was seen making a top from her stockings. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Yes a top from stockings!! Watch till the end for the results!!” In no time, her video went viral, people started trolling her.

One of the Instagram user wrote, “Kangal..... Isko koi kapade daan do,” another mentioned, “

Bichari itni gareeb hai isliye kapde nai pehnti hai.” While there were people who supported her. One of them wrote, “Great hack. I have lot of stalkings will make 1.”

Days ago, Urfi made headlines for sporting a black cut-out dress that was inspired by none other than popular American model Kendall Jenner's old outfit. Urfi was trolled mercilessly for the rip-off ensemble, but nothing could stop the actress from showing off her attire4 and flaunting her svelte body.

On the work front, Urfi has done shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah.'