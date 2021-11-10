'Kya aap mere saath sitaaron mai chalenge?': Hina Khan drops sizzling video dressed in all-red

Television actress and ‘Bigg Boss 11’ finalist Hina Khan, who is known for her great fashion sense, often grabs people’s attention for various reasons. Recently, she entered ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house as a guest where she had an interaction with all the contestants.

Hina Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself with the caption, “Huzur, Kya aap mere saath sitaaron mai chalenge?” Hina, who looks stunning in the video, can be seen wearing a red gown in the clip. In no time, the video went viral on social media, her fans started commenting on it. One of her fans wrote, “queen looking Alethically beautiful,” while another mentioned, “u beautiful as well as cute….like a butterfly easy to see and hard to catch.”

A few hours back, the actress posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a black and white outfit. She looks mesmerizing in the pictures, even celebrities commented on her post. Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Sundar,” while Amruta Khanvilkar mentioned, “uffffff.”

Have a look:

Earlier, Hina's Instagram post had sparked a lot of speculation about her relationship with Rocky as she wrote ‘Time To Breakup’ on a photo that she posted on social media. People had asked so many questions to her in response to her Insta story and her relationship became the talk of the town. Some people got really emotional after seeing her post. One of the users wrote, “Omg i m sh!t scarred now HINA KHAN is trending and tweets are full of her breakup.... @eyehinakhan yeh kya hora hai.”

After noticing her fans’ reaction, Hina herself clarified the news via a post. The actress wrote, “Thank you so much for all your concern on my last post, but when I said I have not been supported it was for my break up from ill-fitted bras. I am now free from discomfort, pain, bad posture and strap marks thanks to the free Bra fit service from Marks & Spencer.”

Later, Rocky, who was the supervising producer of the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' and Hina, were seen spending quality time together.