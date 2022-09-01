KWK 7: Karan Johar gets shocked after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played on-screen mother to Amitabh Bachchan

Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7 is known for bringing some unexpected facts, hilarious anecdotes, and epic blunders. We all remember when Alia Bhatt named Prithviraj Chauhan as president of India. Now, we have Tiger Shroff who had made a major goof up by stating that veteran actress Rekha has played the on-screen mother of Amitabh Bachchan.

In the ninth episode, during the rapid-fire round, Tiger and Kriti Sanon were having a close competition. Then Karan asked them to name an actress who has played on-screen mother and lover to Amitabh Bachchan. In a hurry, Tiger pressed the buzzer and answered uncertainly, "Rekha ma'am?" Tiger`s response left Karan in shock. Replying to Tiger's answer, Karan said, " What? She never...played his mother" and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answer.

In the same episode, Karan challenged Tiger and Kriti to dial a celebrity and tell them to say "Hey Karan, it's me." Johar added every time the guests connect with a celeb, they will earn two points for it. Kriti instantly took her phone and dialled her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. The Baahubali star responded to the call and spoke, "Hey Kriti." The actress took the phone to Karan and asked her to say hello to Karan. Prabhas did the needful and said, "Hey Karan, it's me... Prabhas." An ecstatic Karan granted 2 points to Kriti, and she raced ahead of Tiger. Kriti thanked Prabhas and said, "You are amazing, I will call you back after the show." Prabhas replied back saying, "Okay Take care," and laughed shyly. Soon this moment went viral, and several netizens shared this moment on Twitter.

For the gossipmongers, the highlight of the episode must have been a moment when Karan kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two who were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, "Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody? There were rumours, I mean it came from...somewhere in my party that Oh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting."