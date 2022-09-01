Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

KWK 7: Karan Johar gets shocked after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played on-screen mother to Amitabh Bachchan

Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff made a major goof-up during the rapid-fire round.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

KWK 7: Karan Johar gets shocked after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played on-screen mother to Amitabh Bachchan
Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7 is known for bringing some unexpected facts, hilarious anecdotes, and epic blunders. We all remember when Alia Bhatt named Prithviraj Chauhan as president of India. Now, we have Tiger Shroff who had made a major goof up by stating that veteran actress Rekha has played the on-screen mother of Amitabh Bachchan. 

In the ninth episode, during the rapid-fire round, Tiger and Kriti Sanon were having a close competition. Then Karan asked them to name an actress who has played on-screen mother and lover to Amitabh Bachchan. In a hurry, Tiger pressed the buzzer and answered uncertainly, "Rekha ma'am?" Tiger`s response left Karan in shock. Replying to Tiger's answer, Karan said, " What? She never...played his mother" and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answer.

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff confesses he's single, says he's infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor

In the same episode, Karan challenged Tiger and Kriti to dial a celebrity and tell them to say "Hey Karan, it's me." Johar added every time the guests connect with a celeb, they will earn two points for it. Kriti instantly took her phone and dialled her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. The Baahubali star responded to the call and spoke, "Hey Kriti." The actress took the phone to Karan and asked her to say hello to Karan. Prabhas did the needful and said, "Hey Karan, it's me... Prabhas." An ecstatic Karan granted 2 points to Kriti, and she raced ahead of Tiger. Kriti thanked Prabhas and said, "You are amazing, I will call you back after the show." Prabhas replied back saying, "Okay Take care," and laughed shyly. Soon this moment went viral, and several netizens shared this moment on Twitter. 

For the gossipmongers, the highlight of the episode must have been a moment when Karan kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two who were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, "Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody? There were rumours, I mean it came from...somewhere in my party that Oh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting." 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.