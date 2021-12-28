'Kutte se bhi gair guzra hai': Devoleena Bhattacharjee locks horns with Abhijit Bichukale in 'Bigg Boss 15'

As the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' is nearing its grand finale, the contestants are constantly engaging in fights with each other over trivial matters. The latest contestants to lock horns with each other are the two wildcard contestants - Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale.

In the latest promo released by the Colors TV, it is seen that Bigg Boss announces mid-week elimination as a punishment for the contestants who are getting the tasks cancelled repeatedly inside the house. Devoleena is then seen shouting on Abhijeet, "Agar aapko radd karwaana tha toh mujhe bolke kyun nahi kiya!" and Abhijeet replies him back saying "Mujhe pata nahi tha".

The television actress, known for playing the character of Gopi Bahu in the Star Plus' serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', then abuses Abhijit, who also appeared in the second season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi'. She shouts at him, "Kutte!" to which Abhijeet is seen shoutick back at her and saying "Kutta tu mujhe boli?". And then, Devoleena gets even more angrier and yells, "Kutte se bhi gair guzra hai". Abhijit, in his rage, is then seeing throwing things inside the kitchen in the house.

This is not the first instance that both of them are seen getting into a massive fight inside the house. Earlier, when Abhijeet had asked for a kiss on the cheek from Devoleena after helping her in the 'Ticket To Finale Week' task, the actress had lost her cool and had asked him to not cross the line with her. The whole house had polarising views on their fight as Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash were seen supporting Gopi Bahu and Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty went against her saying that she hadn't reacted earlier when Abhijeet had made such comments.