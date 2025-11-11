FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...

After the video of Amaal Mallik abusing Tanya Mittal went viral on social media, her fans are urging the makers to shut down Bigg Boss 19. They have even tagged PM Modi in their complaints.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 06:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...
Amaal Mallik and PM Modi
As Bigg Boss 19 is heading towards its end, the controversies surrounding it are getting bigger and bigger. In one of the recent viral videos from the show, Amaal Mallik was seen telling Shehbaz Badesha, "Tanya Mittal banawati insaan hai. Isko kaatenge hum, kutta bana denge. Hum bahut danger log hain bhai. Idhar nahi toh bahar pakad lenge (Tanya Mittal is so fake. We will show her, make her a bi*ch. We are danger people, if not here, we will catch her outside)."

This clip infuriated Tanya's fans and as she also has strong political connections, netizens on X (formerly Twitter) urged Colors TV and PM Narendra Modi to shut down Bigg Boss 19. Tagging the current Prime Minister, one of her fans said this is nothing less than a threat and that too on national TV. 

A viral screenshot even claimed that someone from Modi's Ministry has reached out to the makers and Colors channel CEO regarding this video. "The ministry has instructed the makers to take severe action, warning that failure to comply may result in the show being banned. And hence, this video has been taken down from all the official social media channels of Bigg Boss and Colors TV", it read.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 has now got its top 10 contestants - Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, and Farrhana Bhatt. The eight contestants who have been eliminated till now, are Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, and Baseer Ali. 

The Salman Khan-hosted show, airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar, is expected to end in December first week. India Today has reported that the Grand Finale will take place on December 7. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There are no plans to extend the season. Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, yet we wanted to stick to the scheduled 15-week run. There was no discussion about extending the season – we don't know how it became a viral topic."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
