Kushal Tandon talks about walking out of 'Beyhadh 2', actor Shivin Narang shares image of Jennifer Winget from show

Kushal Tandon opened up on opting out of 'Beyhadh 2', while Shivin Narang remembered the show

Jennifer Winget's chemistry with Kushal Tandon in 'Beyhadh' made fans fall weak in their knees. The actor did not continue with the season 2 and opened up on the same during a recent interview. On the other hand, Shivin Narang, who is part of 'Beyhadh 2', shared an image of Jennifer from the show, proving that he misses the show.

In an interview with Times Of India, Kushal informed that he was indeed approached for 'Beyhadh' season 2, but did not take it up since he did not find the same kick as season 1. He also happened to mention being tied up with other projects. Probe more on the current season and Kushal says, "I haven't watched the second season yet."

Interestingly, only a day back, Shivin Narang shared an image of Jennifer Winget from the show. Tagging Jennifer and writing 'memories', Shivin shared the image and captioned it, "Watching #Beyhadh2 (online)." #ShivJen fans shared the image on their Instagram accounts.

Here's one of them:

'Beyhadh 2' was pulled out abruptly owing to the coronavirus lockdown. The show's characters recieved some love but overall it wasn't able to receive the response from 'Beyhadh' season 1. Kushal had played the role of Arjun on the show and Jennifer pulled off Maya in both the seasons. Shivin Narang, who played Rudra Roy on the show, was in news after he injured himself during the lockdown. The actor has been recovering speedily now.