Kushal Tandon lashes out on Twitter, slams reports of having dated Ankita Lokhande post break-up with Sushant

Television actor Kushal Tandon quashed all reports in the media of him having allegedly dated Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, after her break-up with the late actor.

Clarifying his stance on the reports, Kushal tweeted that his relation with Sushant was like that of a 'brother' and that he is a 'friend' of Ankita. Calling out the media reports, the Beyhadh actor requested that he be kept out of the 'blame game'.

"This is a shame journalism, like really , I was a friend of both ,Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this ....... how we live in a world of news," wrote Kushal.

In yet another tweet, he urged 'the rest of the world' to let Sushant's soul rest in peace. Addressing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the same tweet, Kushal wrote that the world is a 'circus' right now and that he must take it light, like he usually did. He wrote, "And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace...it’s a circus Circus out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven ..... sushi take lite like u always did it’s only caos down here with you angel (sic)".

In 2016, too, there were rumours about Kushal dating Ankita but the duo had denied such reports.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. A probe, jointly conducted by the CBI, Directorate of Enforcement and the Narcotics Control Bureau, is on in the case. It was alleged that Sushant died by suicide. However, the late actor's family has filed a case against actor and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide among other charges.

Meanwhile, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, has been actively voicing her opinion in the case, denying the alleged theory that Sushant was depressed and took his own life.

Ankita has time and again gone on record to say that she dismiss the depression theory and she firmly stands by Sushant's family.

In fact, recently, she took to her her Instagram account to rubbish the claim of Rhea Chakraborty that the late actor had claustrophobia.

On Thursday, Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years shared a video where the actor can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018.

Sharing the video, Ankita captioned: "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you."

While the CBI is investigating the death, on Thursday morning Sushant`s father KK Singh issued a video stating the late actor`s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer. In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.