Kushal Tandon has confirmed dating Shivangi Joshi and even shared his marriage plans with his Barsatein co-star.

Kushal Tandon has found love again and the actor has confirmed it. For the past few months, there were rumours about Kushal dating his Barsatein co-star Shivangi Joshi. Earlier they refused to accept it, but now they have decided to let the world know about their dastaan-e-ishq.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Kushal confirmed that he and Shivangi are in love. The Beyhadh actor also talked about their marriage plans and confirmed that they're taking it 'very slow'. When asked if he planned to their relationship to the next level, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor said, "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow."

Tandon further added that like any mother, his mom also wishes to see him settle down. He said, "My mother desperately wants to see me married and unka bas chale toh meri shaadi aaj hi karwa dein. And waise dekha jaye toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai, kabhi bhi (If it were up to him, he would get me married today itself. And if you look at it this way, anything can happen, anytime)."

Kushal further confirmed that he and Shivangi will get married as his mother has stopped looking out for potential brides for him. He said, "The best part is that the search for a suitable girl for me by my parents has stopped now."

Kushal and Shivangi met on the sets of Barsaatein, and they started dating soon. Before Shivangi, Kushal was in a relationship with Gauhar Khan. The former lovers came closer during Bigg Boss 7, and they both took a stand for each other and fought against housemates and even the show's host, Salman Khan.

On the work front, Kushal is known for portraying Virat Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh. Tandon has also participated in Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

