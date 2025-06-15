Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi grew closer during the shoot of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. However, they have parted ways, and it's been five months since they moved on.

Television actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi were considered among lovebirds, who were painting the town red with their love. However, as it is said, 'all good things come to an end'. Similarly, Kushal and Shivangi have also parted ways, and they aren't together. Kushal confirmed their breakup through social media. On Sunday, Kushal shared the news on his Instagram story and wrote, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, Shivangi and I are not together any more. It's been more than 5 months, so..." Kushal's Insta story has left several of their fans heartbroken.

For the unversed, Kushal and Shivangi first met on the sets of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka in 2023. The two became closer, and their PDAs attracted eyeballs and headlines. Fans were speculating for months before Kushal publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2024, stating he was “definitely in love” but wanted to take things slow.

Before going public, Shivangi addressed persistent rumours, calling them “just rumours." In June 2024, a video from their holiday in Thailand circulated, showing Kushal kissing Shivangi’s cheek, fueling dating rumours. Shivangi showered him with heartfelt wishes on his 40th birthday (March 28, 2025), which Kushal reciprocated with love emojis.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi were also rumoured to be getting married. However, Kushal himself confirmed that he's not rushing to get married. In January 2025, photos of Kushal and Shivangi's haldi, varmala ceremony went viral. But later on it was confirmed that these photos were AI-generated.

In an interview with ETimes, Kushal confirmed that he and Shivangi are in love. The Beyhadh actor also talked about their marriage plans and confirmed that they're taking it 'very slow'. When asked if he planned to their relationship to the next level, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor said, "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow."