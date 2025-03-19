In a shocking development, 25 television celebrities have been scammed by an Indore-based energy drink brand and Kushal Tandon has finally reacted to the incident.

Kushal Tandon has broken the silence on the energy drink scam and revealed that he's the only actor among 25 television stars, who has been paid for the collaboration. Earlier there were reports that TV actors including Beyhadh star, Ankita Lokhande, and Tejasswi Prakash, had been allegedly scammed of Rs 1.48 crore by an Indore-based energy drink brand Sky 63 Energy Drinks.

Reportedly the scam was exposed when Roshan Bhinder, the owner of Ayman Entertainment, filed a complaint against the energy drink company’s representatives. As per the reports, in July 2024, Tanish Chhajed (26) and Manu Shrivastava (29), reached out to Bhinder’s celebrity management firm to collaborate for a promotional campaign for their energy drink brand. After the celebs promoted the drink through Instagram Reels, they were bound to be paid for the collab, but the company turned a deaf ear towards them, and that's when Bhinder filed a complaint against the brand's owners, Chhajed and Shrivastava in Chembur police station.

What did Kushal Tandon say about the scam?

As Mid-Day reported, Kushal explained to them how the scam happened, "We had to make a reel on Instagram. Roshaan told me the payment would be made within a month (of doing the job), but I didn’t receive any payment even after three months. Roshaan then gave me a cheque, which bounced. (She then admitted) that the brand’s team had not made any payments to her.”

Kushal further revealed how he got his remuneration, "I was the first to post about the fraud. When (Chhajed) requested me to remove the post, I said, ‘Give me my fees and I’ll remove it’, which he did. I’m probably the only one to be paid."

Abhishek Bajaj, the Jubliee Talkies actor also talked about being duped by the company, and said, "I was told I’d be paid within a month; it has been six months since." Arjun Bijlani escaped falling into the trap very closely, but the other actors weren't lucky enough.