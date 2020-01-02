Kushal Punjabi helped ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur overcome depression after her failed marriage

Actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide a few days back, taking everybody by surprise. Termed as a usually positive person who inspires others, Kushal, according to his friend Chetan Hansraj, was disturbed due to his ongoing separation with wife Audrey Dolhen. Not many know that Kushal had helped Dalljiet, most recently in news over her brief stint in Bigg Boss 13, get over depression after she separated from her husband Shalin Bhanot.

Talking to SpotboyE, Dalljiet said, "I was so depressed. I was in a very low phase in my personal life, at that time. Kushal talked me out of it. He used to keep telling me how a broken relationship or marriage cannot be the reason to end a glorious thing called life. And now, he has done this. How could he? Did he realize about the scars that it will leave behind on his son, Kian? I regret that his son Kian will never know what an awesome dad his father was. The images when you're 3-years-old do not sustain when you grow up."

Posting photos and messages about how much she misses Kushal, Dalljiet's latest post read, "As I step into the end of an era... and as a decade comes to an end... I am rounding it up with the memories of ur pure soul that inspired me and helped me in my toughest days. Your words will echo in my mind the rest of my life and u will be alive in my heart whenever I would want strength. I know u believed in every word when u said it. @itsme_kushalpunjabi as I sit in my house with ur memories pouring my heart on this New Year’s Eve ..I want to tell u yet again that I love u and that I’ll miss u !"

Talking about how she got to know the news about his suicide, Dalljiet said, "My Santaan co-star Sonica called me up and told me about it in the morning that the Internet is flooded with news of his suicide. I said I don’t believe what is written and I hung up on her. But my worst fears came true when I was told by many others that Kushal indeed is no more."