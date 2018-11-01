Kundali Bhagya Written Update October 31, 2018: Preeta is determined to expose Sherlyn's pregnancy

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Srishti is happy that Sherlyn met with an accident. She gets a call from Kritika who tells them about the accident. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) takes the phone from Srishti and asks Kritika to take care of Sherlyn. She tells her that they are reaching the hospital soon.

On the other hand, Prithvi reaches the hospital and starts arguing with the receptionist. He asks about Sherlyn and says that she has come alone while the receptionist calls him a psycho and asks him to leave. Prithvi fights with her and then leaves from the hospital. Preeta reaches the hospital. Prithvi is thinking where Sherlyn is and feels bad, as he ignored her calls. He blames himself for the accident. Srishti and Sameer reach the hospital.

Preeta enters Sherlyn’s room and is concerned about Sherlyn’s health but at the same time she wants to prove that Sherlyn is pregnant with someone else’s child. They conduct a blood test with the help of nurse. She says that they will get the report by next day. Rishabh and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) join them in the hospital and happy to see that Sherlyn is unwell. Preeta shares the plan with them.

In another scene, Monisha calls Prithvi and tells him that if he doesn’t transfer all his property on her name, she will not get engaged to Karan. Prithvi tells that she has no choice, but to get engaged to Karan.

