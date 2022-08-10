Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar welcomes baby boy with wife Vinny Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar- Vinny Arora

Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are blessed with their first child. The actor has shared the news on his social media that they are blessed with a boy. Vinny and Dheeraj got married in 2016, and the couple is regarded as one of the power couples on television.

Dheeraj shared an adorable photo with a picture of dreamland with a stunt plane, with a text that says, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-8-2022. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj."

Here's Dheeraj's post

As soon as Dheeraj shared the news, congratulations started pouring in for the couple. Riddhima Pandit wrote, "Wowwwww congratulations you two." Vinny also commented on her hubby's post and wrote, "All of God’s grace in one tiny face." Supriya Shukla added, "God bless... Love to 3of u... Mumma-Papa... N little angel." Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "Congratulations bhai @dheerajdhoopar & @vinnyaroradhoopar welcome to the club and lots of love to the little one." Shinny Doshi wrote, "Wohhhooooo congratulations guys... loads of love to the little one. See you super soon." Dhrasti Dhami wrote, "Congratulations."

READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya for reality shows?

Dheeraj Dhoopar has earned a loyal fanbase for playing Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. After entertaining the audience as Karan for five years, Dheeraj took an exit from the hit series. Although his followers are a little upset with his decision, they are curious to know what's next for Dhoopar.

As per the report of BollywoodLife, the actor is now geared up to step into the world of reality shows, and he wanted to explore the genre as it will give him a chance to display his personality. Dheeraj said that he's keen to do a reality show. "I have never done a reality show earlier, but I would love to be a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show.” On the work front, Dheeraj will now be seen in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.