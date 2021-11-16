Search icon
‘Kundali Bhagya’ fame Shraddha Arya gets married, ceremony footage goes VIRAL

Despite the fact that the actress is yet to share images or videos from the wedding, certain glimpses of the event have gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2021, 12:44 AM IST

Shraddha Arya, a well-known television actress, married her fiance Rahul in an arranged ceremony. The 'Kundali Bhagya' star married today (November 16, 2021) in Delhi, surrounded by her family and close friends. Her wedding was attended by Shashank Vyas, Anjum Faikh, and other close friends from the industry.

Despite the fact that the actress is yet to share images or videos from the wedding, certain glimpses of the event have gone viral, and netizens are unable to keep calm.

Take a look-

Shraddha Arya shared photos from her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram, showing off her bridal Mehendi and lovely engagement ring. The actor looks stunning in the images, clad in a purple and yellow lehenga. "The Easiest YES I've ever said!" she captioned the photo. Likes and comments poured in from fans, friends, and colleagues in the industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With only a few hours until her wedding, Shraddha was seen eating pizza with her friend Heena Parmar and dancing to the song 'Gallan Goodiyaan' from the film 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. While dancing to the song 'Zor Ka Jhatka,' several of her pals mocked her.

Shraddha, who rose to fame with her role in 'Kundali Bhagya,' has also appeared in TV shows such as 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' and 'Dream Girl.' (With contributions from ANI)

