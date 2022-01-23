'Kundali Bhagya' fame Mansi Srivastava marries Kapil Tejwani, Surbhi Chandana attends wedding

On Saturday night in Mumbai, television star Mansi Srivastava married photographer Kapil Tejwani. Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Kunal Jaisingh were among the guests during Mansi's wedding ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends.

Mansi and Kapil are said to have met at a promotional shoot a few years ago but had since lost contact. The pair reunited after a few years apart. They've been dating since the beginning of 2019.

Shrenu Parikh, Mansi's ‘Ishqbaaaz’ co-star, shared the couple's first photo as husband and wife.

Sharing a bunch of photos from the wedding festivities on Sunday afternoon, Shrenu wrote, “Yeh lo… khol di yaadon ki tijori! (Here, I have opened the box of memories). Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures because we got busy in enjoying the wedding so much! It was a dream wedding for each one of us! Here’s to a happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil”

Mansi and Kapil from their haldi ceremony, as well as their other Ishqbaaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh and Nehalaxmi Iyer, are included in Shrenu's post.

Surbhi Chandna, Mansi's Ishqbaaz co-star, also uploaded photos of herself with the bride at the wedding.

Mansi began her television debut in 2012 with ‘Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year’. She is most recognised for her roles in ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as Bhavya and Sonakshi, respectively. In 2016, she was engaged to fellow actor Mohit Abrol for a short time, however the engagement was called off, and the couple eventually split in 2017.