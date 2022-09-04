Search icon
Kundali Bhagya fame Manit Joura reveals he lost two flats in the Noida Twin Tower demolition

Manit Joura recently disclosed in an interview that his father had purchased two apartments in the Noida Supertech twin towers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Manit Joura/Instagram

Manit Joura, who played Manit in Kundali Bhagya, was one of many who lost possessions when the Noida Supertech twin towers were destroyed on August 28. Manit had claimed on Instagram that he had also invested in the building before it was demolished for breaking established rules, building regulations, and fire safety standards. He has since called his interactions with the builders ‘nightmares.’

Manit Joura recently disclosed in an interview that his father had purchased two apartments in the twin buildings, one as an investment for him in 2013 and the other in 2011. They decided to bring a lawsuit against the company eight years ago because the builders failed to inform them of the construction-related problems.

He told ETimes, "My father had to visit court all these years and I would feel really bad that he had to go through a lot at this age. My father had dreamt of having a nice place at a good location, but that didn’t happen. The Supreme Court gave a judgement that the builders will have to pay the buyers the interest on the amount given to them. However, they paid us the interest amount for just a few months, and that’s when we filed another case. After that, they started paying us in small amounts for some time, which didn’t really help because what we had paid for the property was a hefty amount.”

Manit added, "There was a lot of back and forth in this case, and it was a nightmare for my family and me, and I’m sure for other buyers too. I have seen my father sitting in court with the hope that the judgement will be in our favour. But I am happy with the decision of the Supreme Court." Asked how he felt when the towers were finally demolished, the actor said, "It was painful. I didn’t even see the video of the demolition and didn’t speak to my parents about it."

Manit discussed the demolition in a video that his Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya posted from the set of the TV show. Manit claimed that even though his family received a considerably lower return on their investment than they had anticipated, they are nevertheless grateful that the Supreme Court of India intervened in the case.

 

