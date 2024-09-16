Twitter
Television

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with her husband Rahul Nagal three years after their marriage.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 08:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’
Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal
TRENDING NOW

Popular television actress Shraddha Arya and her husband, Rahul Nagal, are expecting their first child three years after their marriage. 

On Sunday, Shraddha took to her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy and to make her fans part of this new journey in her life. She shared a dreamy pregnancy announcement video. The video opens with a mirror placed long with the pregnancy test strip, which has two red lines that indicate positive. Then, Rahul and Shraddha appear in the frame and are seen performing a romantic dance. She also flaunted her baby bump.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

"We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!!," she captioned the post. This comes days after the actress grabbed headlines for her pregnancy rumours after she was spotted with her husband Rahul Nagal at an event and she was trying to hide her baby bump with a clutch.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Hooray for finally waiting congratulations." Another user commented, "This is sooo wholeeesomeeeeee." "can't wait to see a little version of you," another comment read. Another user posted, "Ohhhhhh myyyyy heart is cryingggggggg with happiness."

Shraddha tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in 2021. Shraddha started her career with the television show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and became the first runner-up. She then ventured into Bollywood with the movie Nishabd and also starred in Paathshaala. However, the actress failed to make a mark in Bollywood and turned to TV. She rose to popularity with Kundali Bhagya, and has acted in several TV serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. 

Shraddha Arya is now one of the leading actresses on television. She reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode and is considered amongst the highest-paid television actresses. 

(With inputs from ANI)

