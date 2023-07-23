Kundali Bhagya actress Akanksha Juneja duped of Rs 30,000 while ordering food: 'The person asked me...'

Akanksha Juneja recalled how she was scammed after ordering food online, and the actress was heartbroken after the incident as she suffered a loss of Rs 30,000.

Kundali Bhagya and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Akanksha Juneja suffered financial loss after she got duped in a phishing fraud. As Etimes reported, Akanksha, who is currently playing Nidhi in the hit family drama series, Kundali Bhagya, opened up about falling prey to online scams and getting duped of Rs 30,000 while ordering food

As per the report, Akanksha narrated the incident saying that after ordering the food, she got a call from an unknown number, claiming to be a representative of the food-delivering app. The caller sent a link to the actress and asked her to click on it to confirm her order. Akanksha questioned the requirement of the link, and the person convicted her calling it a new protocol. As the actress clicked on the link, Rs 10,000 got debited from her bank account. Five minutes another deduction happened, followed by another deduction a few minutes later. By the time, Akanksha called her bank, and asked to block her account Rs 30,000 was deducted from the account.

Akanksha revealed that after the incident, she was heartbroken as her hard-earned money was lost, and she felt bad about it. "Jab mehnat ki kamayi ke paise jab bewajah chale jaate hai toh bahut dukh hota hai." The actress advised her fans and followers not to click on any suspicious link sent by an unknown person, and the other person can hack into their phone if the receiver accesses the link.

On the work front, Akanksha was known for her performances in shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi, and Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava. Before Akanksha, other actors such as Annu Kapoor, Shweta Menon, Swara Bhasker, and Akshaye Khanna have suffered losses due to online fraud.