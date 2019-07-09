'Kundali Bhagya' actor Shraddha Arya reveals how she is prepping for 'Nach Baliye 9'

Shraddha Arya became a household name with her role as the main lead in Kundali Bhagya. On the show, she plays the role of Dr. Preeta Arora and is paired opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. Now, she is once again going to entertain fans but on a reality show. Yes, Shraddha will be seen as one of the contestants in Nach Baliye 9. Reports have it, the actor is participating in the show with her ex Alam Makkar.

Shraddha unveiled the promo featuring her from Nach Baliye 9 and wrote, "Bach Baliye !!! #nachbaliye9 @banijayasia @starplus Makeup: @sachinmakeupartist Hair : #saba Managed by: @knackfortalent"

Sharing her excitement on being a part of Nach Baliye 9, Shraddha stated to IANS, "It feels wonderful to be a part of Nach Baliye 9. I am more conscious about my health and fitness regime now. I work out and eat healthy, so that helps me to stretch better as well. Overall, I am paying more attention to fitness."

She added, "I can't reveal details about my dance performance, but it is going to be an amazing one on a really beautiful song, which I am sure the audience will love."

Nach Baliye 9 is set to go on air from July 19, 2019. Confirmed participants as of now are Urvashi Dholakia and ex-Anuj Sachdev, Vishal Aditya Singh and ex-Madhurima Tuli, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova, Sourabh Raj Jain and Riddhima Jain.