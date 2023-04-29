Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh shares cryptic post on 'dumping' her old self: 'This girl right here has had enough'

Naina Singh/Instagram

Popular television actress Naina Singh rose to fame after starring in the Zee TV drama Kumkum Bhagya in 2019. The actress played Rhea Mehra, the daughter of the show's erstwhile protagonists Pragya Mehra and Abhishek Mehra. She quit the show after a few months as she said that she wasn't being able to relate to her character.

Now, Naina is back in the news as she took to her Instagram earlier this week and shared a cryptic post on suffering enough and 'dumping' her old self. Along with posting her photo, Naina wrote, "Dumping the old me. Before I introduce you to the one who believes in setting boundaries and doesn’t give a fuck. This girl right here has had enough. Time to take control."

Her fans and industry friends took to the comments section to motivate the actress. Sehban Azim, who has acted in multiple shows such as Humsafars and Thapki Pyar Ki, wrote, "Though I believe there was nothing wrong with the old you! Nonetheless, with the new version too, you’ll always be unique and good Naina". She replied to him with loved-up face emojis. One of her fans wrote, "You made this far and will make it to the gorgeous future", while another added, "From real to reel, Naina you are always perfect love the way you are stay the same you are the purest soul."

Before entering Kumkum Bhagya, Naina won the tenth season of the popular dating show MTV Splitsvilla 10, along with Baseer Ali in 2017. After leaving the Zee TV show, she entered Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 in October 2020 and could only survive for two weeks inside the house.



