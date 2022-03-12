‘Kumkum Bhagya’ fame Pooja Banerjee, husband Sandeep Sejwal welcome baby girl

Pooja Banerjee, who has been in shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' and 'Kumkum Bhagya,' has given birth to a girl with her spouse Sandeep Sejwal. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Saturday morning in Mumbai.

Pooja's brother confirmed the news to ETimes and expressed his joy of finally having the baby girl in their arms.

Pooja Banerjee who is known for series like 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' and 'Kumkum Bhagya,' has welcomed a daughter with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. On Saturday morning in Mumbai, the two got their bundle of joy.

Confirming the news to ETimes, Pooja’s brother expressed their happiness of finally have the baby girl in their arms.

He stated that they are currently in Nagpur and are overjoyed with the new addition to our family. Everyone in their family is having a good time. Pooja's father and daadi are in the hospital with her. Others, too, are eager to see the baby and plan to pay her a visit soon.

Pooja's pregnancy had been a working one up, as she was constantly filming for her TV show. Pooja Banerjee was in the final month of her pregnancy in Feb. The actress had said her goodbyes to Kumkum Bhagya as she got closer to welcoming her little bundle of joy.

Pooja Banerjee completed Kumkum Bhagya's shoot in Feb. The crew surprised her with cute farewell party photos on the last day of the shoot, which she shared with her admirers. The actress treated her fans to some photos from the farewell on Instagram.

Early this year, Pooja Banerjee had revealed that she will quit the show. She told Hindustan Times, “I haven’t told the makers of my show that I am quitting as of now. If the cases are too many and if there is a scare then I might have to take a break and it will be a forced break long before I planned. But health comes first, I can’t help it. If it comes to that then you have to do it.”