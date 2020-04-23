'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Shikha Singh announces pregnancy with cute photos

After four years of marriage, Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh and husband Karan Shah are set to embrace parenthood. The actor took to her Instagram page and announced her pregnancy with cute photos. She posted pictures posing with her husband and their pet dog while flaunting her baby bump. Shikha captioned her post stating, "Boom Boom Ciao". While Karan wrote, "Us: Yayyy Goku: Nooooo, peace gonna be ruined mannn! What did u do?"

Talking about pregnancy amid coronavirus lockdown, Shikha told The Times of India, "When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that Corona would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with COVID19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise, he would have been travelling. Currently, we are doing all the household chores by ourselves. My husband is a technology expert and has bought me a robot-like sweeping and mopping machine, which sweeps and cleans the floor completely on its own".

Shikha also shared, "I am cooking for the family and my pet. My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy. After the baby is born, it will be complete isolation for us, so it will be another few months before I can get back to work. With a baby around, I don’t think in these times I will be able to go out at all."