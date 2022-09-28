Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi star Sana Amin Sheikh ends six-year-old marriage due to 'compatibility issues'

Sana Amin Sheikh

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 star Sana Amin Sheikh ended her six-year-old marriage with television director Aijaz Sheikh on the basis of compatibility issues. The actress spoke to Times Of India and confirmed that the former duo got divorced on September 13. While explaining her decision Sana added that after a month of knowing each other, they decided to tie the knot. She added that they liked each other. "However, when you are working in the television industry, time becomes a luxury one can rarely enjoy. You don’t get a single day off to catch up with your spouse or family. We, too, didn’t get time to spend together due to our busy schedules," the actress said.

Sana further added. "In fact, I reported to the shoot of my show Krishnadasi the day after my nikah, and Aijaz was directing a daily soap. When we did get time off from work, we realised that we come from different backgrounds and wanted different things from our marriage. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to talk about it during our courtship or the initial months of the marriage. We had compatibility issues.”

Check out Sana's recent post

Sana further added that they have stay separated earlier, but they harmonise and gave another chance to their marriage. "During six years of marriage, we got separated and reconciled a couple of times because we wanted to save the relationship. However, it wasn’t getting any better." Sana further asserted that when two people are not happy living under a roof, it is best to separate. "When it seemed that there was no way we could have saved our marriage, I figured that we needed to move on. So, we parted ways amicably and officially. Aijaz and I continue to be cordial," Sheikh revealed.

On the work front, Sana will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta's next web series. However the actress refused to indulge in any more details, but she is looking forward to her debut on the digital platform.