'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and Sonakshi's character are dear to me, says Erica Fernandes on season 3

Season 3 of the much anticipated show ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ is all set hit the small screen. The news of the show’s comeback has not gotten fans super excited, but show's cast is also very thrilled for it's new season.

‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ marked the debut of Erica Fernandes in the television industry. Essaying the character of Sonakshi Bose alongside actor Shaheer Sheikh, Erica calls the show “an emotion” and feels that people can relate to the characters as the show narrates common experiences of life. The show also casts senior TV actor Supriya Pilgaonkar in a pivotal role.

“‘Kuch rang’ to me, and I am sure many others, is not just a show, its an emotion, its a sentiment. What makes it different is the fact that it was and will be made with common experiences of life which most of us have and are facing, which makes it very relatable. People can see themselves in the characters we portray on screen , and the reason why there is so much oneness among the characters is because we ourselves feel like we are enacting an episode from our lives,” then actor said.

Watch the trailer of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ here:

Sharing her excitement of associating with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ again, Erica says, “The subtleness is what makes it unique, and for me it didn't take a second to agree taking on the show again when I heard about season 3 . This show and Sonakshi's character is too dear to me . For all that this show gave me and for the overwhelming love and appreciation I have been receiving from the fans of this show till date, the least I could do was come back as Sonakshi in season 3.

Talking about show’s revival for a third season, Erica says," I feel proud to be part of a show that is coming back on public demand and one which people love so much. It's coming back not once but twice after its inaugural season on TV. We are extremely excited to begin shoot soon, and once again relive our characters”.

Erica garnered much love and fame after her stint in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ and also bagged the leading role of Prerna in ‘Kausatii Zindagii Kay 2’.