'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor to embrace parenthood

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchika Kapoor tied the knot in November 2020.

Shaheer Sheikh made fans happier by hinting that he is making a comeback as popular character Dev in the third season of 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'. The actor will be reuniting with Erica Fernandes who will reprise her role as Sonakshi in the daily show. Now, another happy news is underway for Shaheer. Yes, the actor and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are going the family way. The couple who tied the knot in November 2020 is set to embrace parenthood.

Talking about the same, a source told The Times of India, "Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives."

The couple surprised everyone by tying the knot in 2020 after dropping hints about their relationship on social media pages. Shaheer had spoken about his loving wife to the portal by stating, "Ruchikaa is an honest person. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend and play a character in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I am a ‘wanderer’ and that I have finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

Meanwhile, Shaheer and Ruchikaa are yet to confirm the reports of her pregnancy.