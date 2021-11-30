'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' actress Erica Fernandes flaunts sexy curves in insanely hot in bikini photos

Though 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3' failed to live up to the expectations of the viewers and went off-air months after it premiered, TV star Erica Fernandes hasn't stopped making headlines. A social media sensation who uses her 3.7 million strong fan following on Instagram to her advantage promoting brands as an influencer and showcasing her work as an actress, Erica never ceases to amaze onlookers with her stunning photos and chic fashion choices.

Recently, the actress dropped some smoking hot beach photos on her Instagram handle, which left her fans drooling. In the photos, Erica can be seen looking insanely hot in a black-blue bralette and matching bikini bottom. She shared a series of posts giving fans a glimpse of how she spent time at the beach and additionally also at the pool, unwinding and striking poses for the camera.

Take a look at Erica's photos here:

Earlier this month, bidding goodbye to 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi 3', Erica had issued a statement in which she poured her heart out.

The statement read- "I debuted into the television industry as Dr. Sonakshi in Kuch Rang season one, and since then my journey as Dr. Sonakshi has been a beautiful one. The character has become an integral part of my life as the role truly enhanced my abilities as an actor then and now. I am grateful that I was able to portray such a wonderful role in different shades over 3 successful seasons which has only brought me immense love and appreciation", shares Erica. "It was also amazing to see how due to popular demand a season 3 of Kuch Rang was brought back on air. It just reflected on how the show has been so prominent and loved inspite of a gap in between both seasons. The show then and now continued to maintain a connect strong with the audience which was the most beautiful part about it. My association with the Kuch Rang franchise will forever be cherished, and I am eternally grateful to have been a part of a show which is more of an emotion and a feeling attached strongly to my heart."

On the work front, while Erica hasn't announced any new projects, she was last seen walking down the ramp at the Dubai Fashion Mexico 2021.