‘Kuch bhi pehenti hai’: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for stitching bold outfit from satin fabric

Since her participation on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, internet sensation Urfi Javed has been one of the hottest social media topics. Urfi is frequently mocked for her wardrobe choices. Urfi does another DIY post, this time showing how she made a sexy co-ord dress out of a pink satin fabric.

“So I stitched this outfit for filmfare Middle East but ended up wearing a gorgeous black gown! What do you guys think? Isn’t this dress perfect for a red Carpet ? #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsvideo Outfit – meeee Mua @monashairandbeauty”, read the caption.

Netizens were eager to respond to her post, with the majority of them mocking her for wearing a long slit skirt.

Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, followed by Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, all of which are available on ALTBalaji.

Urfi Javed also appeared in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

She was most recently seen in the Karan Johar-hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Her time on the show was cut short when her partner on the show, Zeeshan Khan, swapped his link with Divya Aggarwal, putting Urfi in the nominations.