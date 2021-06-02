Kashmera Shah has THIS to say about Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's alleged domestic violence case

Headlines

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records and Stats in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

HomeTelevision

Television

Kashmera Shah has THIS to say about Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's alleged domestic violence case

"So I choose not to wash my hands in this mud BUT I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kaavish and his parents.," Kashmera said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2021, 11:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah who was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 14' for a brief stint, on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note sharing her opinion on the Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra alleged domestic violence case. 

In her long note, Kashmera mentioned that all three of them -- Nisha, Karan and their son Kaavish, are like family to her and it is tough for her to take any one person's side. She added that she is against any person touching a woman without her permission but she is also not seeing a 'happy family breaking'. 

"So I choose not to wash my hands in this mud BUT I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kaavish and his parents.," Kashmera further added. 

She also urged everyone to think about the little boy before treating the matter as "gossip". In conclusion, she reiterated that she is against domestic violence. 

Kashmera's long post read, "These are my friends. These are the people I love very much. All three of them. So when one is hurt by the other I am sure the other is also hurting. I am writing this today because I could not bring myself to take just one person’s side yesterday as I was told, and believe you me I am told by people from both sides. Then there were inane calls from the press hounding me as their friend asking me to wash their dirty laundry in public which I WILL NOT. Very few journalists called and understood my silence. Again I am against Anyone touching a woman without her permission but I am also against a Happy Family Breaking."

"So if you are asking me to take sides I choose to take the side of the young child here. I am here for him and I will do everything to help his mother protect him. I don’t know his father’s side at all but I cannot bash him as he is now and Always will be Kaavish’s dad so I choose to remain neutral. I don’t have to show that I am Nisha’s friend by just liking her pictures or giving comments to instigate others. She knows I am here for her like I have always been," she added. 

"I don’t need Credit or Fame for my actions because I am Way Above that. So I choose not to wash my hands in this mud BUT I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kaavish and his parents. I cannot have him grown up and see one more person taking sides and slinging mud at his parents. I know this is a more difficult path and not many may understand this but this is who I am. I am with my Friends No Matter What. People make mistakes and many do very bad things. PLEASE THINK ABOUT THE YOUNG BOY BEFORE YOU TREAT THIS AS GOSSIP. And for the ones that did not understand what I wrote let me be clear I AM AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE @missnisharawal @realkaranmehra @rohitkverma @munishakhatwani @sargam.singh44 #stopdomesticviolence #justice #fightforright (sic)," read Kashmera's post.

Meanwhile, speaking about her bipolar disorder, Nisha said that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but was 'not a psycho'. "Bipolar is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it's genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything," she said. 

Nisha also revealed she had a miscarriage in 2014 and said that Karan was not there to support her. "In September 2014, I was 5 months pregnant and I lost my child. Recently, I made a moms group where women who lost their child can speak up about it as when I lost my child, I did not have anyone to talk about the loss.” 

She further added, "I wanted to go to my parents and talk to them because it was a very big trauma for me. In the middle of it my husband was beating me up, abusing me, he was unavailable, totally detached and that's when I went to a therapist. In fact, Karan had stopped me from going to a therapist, he didn't let me go to a gym, he was very controlling in everything," she said.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal had tied the knot on November 24, 2012. They were blessed with son Kaavish on June 14, 2017.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

The Path to Success: Small Business Loans Paving the Way for Indian Entrepreneurs

Gigi Hadid Makes Her Cayman Islands Getaway Instagram-Worthy After Initial Legal Hiccup, Shares Bikini Photos

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

‘Keep ruling the world’ — Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE