Kashmera Shah has THIS to say about Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's alleged domestic violence case

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah who was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 14' for a brief stint, on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note sharing her opinion on the Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra alleged domestic violence case.

In her long note, Kashmera mentioned that all three of them -- Nisha, Karan and their son Kaavish, are like family to her and it is tough for her to take any one person's side. She added that she is against any person touching a woman without her permission but she is also not seeing a 'happy family breaking'.

She also urged everyone to think about the little boy before treating the matter as "gossip". In conclusion, she reiterated that she is against domestic violence.

Kashmera's long post read, "These are my friends. These are the people I love very much. All three of them. So when one is hurt by the other I am sure the other is also hurting. I am writing this today because I could not bring myself to take just one person’s side yesterday as I was told, and believe you me I am told by people from both sides. Then there were inane calls from the press hounding me as their friend asking me to wash their dirty laundry in public which I WILL NOT. Very few journalists called and understood my silence. Again I am against Anyone touching a woman without her permission but I am also against a Happy Family Breaking."

"So if you are asking me to take sides I choose to take the side of the young child here. I am here for him and I will do everything to help his mother protect him. I don’t know his father’s side at all but I cannot bash him as he is now and Always will be Kaavish’s dad so I choose to remain neutral. I don’t have to show that I am Nisha’s friend by just liking her pictures or giving comments to instigate others. She knows I am here for her like I have always been," she added.

"I don’t need Credit or Fame for my actions because I am Way Above that. So I choose not to wash my hands in this mud BUT I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kaavish and his parents. I cannot have him grown up and see one more person taking sides and slinging mud at his parents. I know this is a more difficult path and not many may understand this but this is who I am. I am with my Friends No Matter What. People make mistakes and many do very bad things. PLEASE THINK ABOUT THE YOUNG BOY BEFORE YOU TREAT THIS AS GOSSIP. And for the ones that did not understand what I wrote let me be clear I AM AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE @missnisharawal @realkaranmehra @rohitkverma @munishakhatwani @sargam.singh44 #stopdomesticviolence #justice #fightforright (sic)," read Kashmera's post.

Meanwhile, speaking about her bipolar disorder, Nisha said that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but was 'not a psycho'. "Bipolar is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it's genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything," she said.

Nisha also revealed she had a miscarriage in 2014 and said that Karan was not there to support her. "In September 2014, I was 5 months pregnant and I lost my child. Recently, I made a moms group where women who lost their child can speak up about it as when I lost my child, I did not have anyone to talk about the loss.”

She further added, "I wanted to go to my parents and talk to them because it was a very big trauma for me. In the middle of it my husband was beating me up, abusing me, he was unavailable, totally detached and that's when I went to a therapist. In fact, Karan had stopped me from going to a therapist, he didn't let me go to a gym, he was very controlling in everything," she said.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal had tied the knot on November 24, 2012. They were blessed with son Kaavish on June 14, 2017.