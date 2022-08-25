Krushna Abhishek says 'Govindaji used to give me Rs 2000 per month' as he recalls financially low days

Govinda-Krushna Abhishek/File photo

That there's a tiff between Govinda and his nephew, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is no secret. Their public fallout has made headlines time and again with mean statement, remarks and comments being made from both the parties and the actors' wives in the media. However, Krushna Abhishek, who is Govinda's sister Padma's son, has time and again also acknowledged that his uncle, Chi Chi mama (Govinda), has played a huge part in his life and supported him during his bad days.

Recently too, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Krushna Abhishek and his sister Arti Singh opened up about Govinda supporting them them during their tough times and times when they were going through a financial crisis.

Arti was quoted telling the publication, "Both of us (Arti and Krushna) have seen financially very low days. Bachpan mein I was in Lucknow. I still remember that daddy was also.. because mother ki death hogayi toh sab kuch.. isko pala hi mere daddy ne hain pura A to Z. Toh daddy itna kuch kaam karte hi nahi the (I was in Lucknow and I still remember that after mother’s death, my dad took care of Krushna)." She continued in Hindi, "We had a flat in Juhu but due to problems we had to sell off our home and he shifted to 1RK in DN Nagar." Krushna added, "And at that time, Govinda ji used to give me Rs 2000 per month. I was in Mithibai College." Krushna further said, "He used to work five shifts and still took care of the problems of everyone in the family. Today, I realise that."

Arti intervened and stated, "I was in Lucknow with my mom and we have seen low days. And these people at least at that time Govinda mama was a superstar so they have seen good days but I was in school and we didn’t have any money. So yes, we have had bad days a lot."

Reportedly, Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's relationship has been strained since 2016. Things got out of hand hen Krushna refused to appear on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, were called on as guests.