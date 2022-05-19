Krushna Abhishek reveals why he was named after Abhishek Bachchan

Krushna Abhishek, Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Krushna Abhishek has revealed an intriguing anecdote about the source of his name, which is pronounced 'Krishna.' His mother named him after Abhishek Bachchan since he was an admirer of his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Krushna had to change his name when he was preparing to join the film industry to avoid confusion.

Krushna was a guest on Maniesh Paul's podcast, where he explained why he changed his name. On The Kapil Sharma Show, he is one of the most popular comedians. In the 2012 film Bol Bachchan, Krushna and Abhishek Bachchan collaborated.

Krushna told Maniesh during the chat, “My name is Abhishek Sharma. My mother was a big fan of Mr Amitabh Bachchan. When I was born, she named me after his son – Abhishek. I was named Abhishek because of Abhishek Bachchan. And then my name had to be removed and made Krushna, also because of Abhishek."

Talking about why he changed his name, he said, "When I got into acting, I was told there’s already an actor by the name of Abhishek. That time, websites were becoming popular. So when Abhishek's name was typed, Abhishek Bachchan’s photos were showing first. I was told so and then thought, of course they are the Bachchan family. They told me not to keep my name as Abhishek. So that’s how I became Krushna Abhishek.”



Krushna Abhishek is married to Kashmera Shah. Rayaan and Krishaang Sharma, their twin kids, are four years old. He is Govinda's nephew and Arti Sharma's brother. Krushna has frequently clashed with Uncle Govinda, and during the podcast, he made yet another plea for peace to him. Krushna said he wishes Govinda to spend time with his kids.