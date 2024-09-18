Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

Here's what Krushna Abhishek has to say after his mami Sunita Ahuja remarked that she won't join Kapil Sharma's show because 'Krushna-Kashmera se nahi jamta.'

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja and his nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah have made several allegations against each other on various public platforms. In a recent interview, Sunita said that though Kapil Sharma has often asked her to replace Archana Puran Singh on his comedy show, she won't join the same because of Krushna and his wife Kashmera. The Bol Bachchan actor has now reacted to her aunt's recent statements against him and the Yes Boss actress.

During her interview on the Timeout With Ankit podcast, Sunita Ahuja said, "Pata hai Kapil Sharma ne bola hai mujhe, 'Inko (Archana) hata ke na aap ko bithaana chahiye'. Maine kaha, 'Hata toh kam se kam' (You know Kapil Sharma even told me they want to take me, so I said first remove Archana)." When she was asked if she will join the show if it's actually offered to her, she added, "See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai...toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote (I cannot lie, I don't get along with Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, otherwise I would have done it). But he (Krushna) is with Kapil. Otherwise, I would have loved to do it. Mere life ka principle hai ki main agar ek baar kisi ko chhod doon na, phir agar bhagwan bhi mere paas aayega toh main uss insaan ko maaf nahi kar sakti. If it is not my fault and people misbehave, phir main uski shakal bhi nahi dekhti (I follow a principle in my life that I never forgive someone for doing something bad to me, even if God asked me to, I will not want to see that person's face)."

Now, Krushna Abhishek has reacted back to her aunt and told HT City, "I love her a lot. Mami has always loved me like her kid, and also done a lot for me. She has all the right to be angry on me. I know she says everything in anger, but it is nothing else. Main unko mana lunga (I will convince her), she is my mami."

We would have to wait and see if Sunita Ahuja replaces Archana Puran Singh on The Great Indian Kapil Show, whose second season begins this Saturday on Netflix.

