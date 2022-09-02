Search icon
Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah get brutally trolled for their home's accent wall, netizens say 'plaster lagvalo'

The accent wall behind the duo is what got internet users' attention. The wall appeared to be damaged or to have seepage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

Aarti/Instagram

On Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah could be seen worshipping Lord Ganesha in a video that Aarti Singh shared on her Instagram.

However, the accent wall behind the duo is what got internet users' attention. The wall appeared to be damaged or to have seepage.

Check out the comments here:

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-02-at-9-14-57-PM-1

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-02-at-9-14-57-PM

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-02-at-9-14-56-PM-1

 

Abhishek opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma and cleared that TKSS is his show as well. Krushna was spotted taking Lord Ganesha home, and while interacting with paparazzi, he said, "Kapil and I are going together to Australia tonight. Pata nahi kya afvayein hai. There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai woh... I will be back again.”

Last month in August, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show due to agreement issues between him and the producers. A source close to Pinkvilla reported, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date."

Krushna has been a part of the comedy talk show since 2018 as the owner of the Sapna Beauty Parlour and also makes the celebrities laugh hysterically by mimicking the legendary actor Dharmendra along with Kiku Sharma who portrays Sunny Deol. When the same publication contacted the actor for confirmation, he said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues." The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air from September 10, Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony. 

