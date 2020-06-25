Kristen Bell quits 'Central Park'; to not voice mixed-race character Molly Tillerman

Hollywood actor-singer Kristen Bell via her Instagram post announced that she will not voice the mixed-race central character of Molly Tillerman in the animated series Central Park. The show which will be streamed on Apple TV+ has Molly's character as the daughter of a black man voiced by Leslie Odom Jr and white woman voiced by Kathryn Hahn. Kristen posted the not on her Instagram page with a caption wherein she penned about the whole decision.

The note read as "Kristen Bell is an extraordinarily talented actress who joined the cast of Central Park from nearly the first day of the show's development before there was even a character for her to play and she has since delivered a funny, heartfelt, and beautiful performance."

It further reads, "But after reflection, Kristen, along with the entire creative team, recognises that the casting of the character of Molly is an opportunity to get representation right to cast a Black or mixed-race actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all of the nuance and experiences of the character as we've drawn her. Kristen will continue to be a part of the heart of the show in a new role but we will find a new actress to lend her voice to Molly."

Kristen captioned the note stating, "This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed-race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion."