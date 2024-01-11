Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan says 'idiots wrote my death knell', addresses 'bothersome, unpleasant things' in personal life

Konkona Sen Sharma relates to her Killer Soup character Swathi 'minus the murdering': Many women will relate | Exclusive

COVID 19: India logs 514 fresh cases in 24 hours, 3,422 active cases nationwide amid JN.1 variant spike

Google begins massive layoff, founders who sold Rs 14700 crore brand to...

Meet businessman who once lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4.14 lakh crore company, not Dhirubhai Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Konkona Sen Sharma relates to her Killer Soup character Swathi 'minus the murdering': Many women will relate | Exclusive

Meet businessman who once lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4.14 lakh crore company, not Dhirubhai Ambani

Meet superstar who rejected blockbuster film, was later done by Salman Khan, he refused film due to an actress, she is..

Habits that make you more unsuccessful

AI imagines Fighter cast in retro era

Health benefits of saunf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Konkona Sen Sharma relates to her Killer Soup character Swathi 'minus the murdering': Many women will relate | Exclusive

Meet superstar who rejected blockbuster film, was later done by Salman Khan, he refused film due to an actress, she is..

Bollywood's unluckiest film title gave 3 big flops; ended heroine's career, gave star depression, left makers bankrupt

HomeTelevision

Television

Konkona Sen Sharma relates to her Killer Soup character Swathi 'minus the murdering': Many women will relate | Exclusive

Konkona Sen Sharma talks about playing Swathi in Netflix's Killer Soup and why she finds morally upright characters boring

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

article-main
Konkona Sen Sharma in Killer Soup (Image courtesy Netflix)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Konkona Sen Sharma is returning to acting after dabbling in direction for what she calls ‘one-and-a-half films’. The actress is currently starring in the Netflix web series Killer Soup. The Abhishek Chaubey dark comedy sees her as Swathi, a housewife who dreams of opening her own restaurant and will go to any length to achieve the dream, even replacing her husband with her lover (both Manoj Bajpayee). In a candid chat with DNA, Konkona opens up about the fun aspect of playing such a character and despite the murderous traits, why she finds her relatable.

The women in Abhishek Chaubey’s stories always have a lot of agency, even when it comes to straying into the morally grey zone. Right from Ishqiya to Udta Punjab, the filmmaker has always ensured this and Killer Soup’s Swathi is no different. Talking about playing her, Konkona says, “It was a lot of fun. The way I see it from Swathi’s point of view is that she is a greater goal, a larger cause, which is her restaurant. She has done everything, raised kids, worked, climbed the social ladder, and now she wants to do this for herself, at a slightly later age, when she is done with the domesticity. Many women can relate to that, doing something for themselves. But life and patriarchy get in the way. In that sense, I myself could relate to her a lot.”

Swathi’s character is not averse to breaking a few eggs to make her proverbial omelette, but Konkona does not see the character as good or bad. “We are not very interested in the morality of it because then it becomes very boring,” she says, adding, “When characters are being very goody-goody and earnest, it’s very boring. Honestly, in the early part of my career, I have played a lot of those – very earnest, morally upright.”

Actors have often said that longform content like web series allows them to delve deeper into their characters as compared to films. But Konkona says all that is immaterial if the writing is not good. “You can delve into your characters a lot with series but there is no end to that. You can keep doing episodes and episodes but in the end, your writing has to be so good that comes through in less. You don’t always have to do season upon season,” says the actress.

Killer Soup, directed and created by Abhishek Chaubey, also stars Nasser, Anula Navlekar, Kani Kusruti, Sayaji Shinde. The eight-episode series premieres on Netflix from January 11.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of India’s richest women, left US job, leads Rs 8500 crore giant, her net worth is...

Is Makar Sankranti 2024 on January 14 or 15? Know date, muhurat, significance of this auspicious festival

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last and only post about son on Instagram, months before allegedly killing him

Real life ’12th Fail’ IPS officer shares cute throwback pic with wife, internet hearts it

Meet Indian woman, whose 347-room home is one of world's largest private residences, it hosted Priyanka Chopra's wedding

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE