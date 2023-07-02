Konkana Sen Sharma on how she discovered idea for her Lust Stories 2 film: 'My friend walked in on her bai having sex'

Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subash, and Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana Sen Sharma-directed, The Mirror, is considered as the best story in the recent-released anthology Lust Stories 2. Starring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, The Mirror taps into the sexual fantasy of peeping on someone and taking the pleasure of being seen.

In a recent interview, Konkana revealed the inspiration behind her recent directorial, and what made her excited to return as director after seven years. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sharma revealed that the basic concept of her short was inspired by real events that took place at her friend's house. She said, "I wanted to create something interesting around lust. So I was thinking from a mom's angle, from the looking angle, or a being watched angle. Then I came across a friend at a dinner party who told me how she'd walked in on her bai (maid) having sex in her house." This incident sparked Konkana's creative mind, and she got her subject to explore.

The Mirror revolves around Isheeta (Tillotama), who witnesses her maid, Seema (Amruta) having sex with her husband. She discovers pleasure in watching them, and thus she continues to watch them daily. Every afternoon, Isheeta sneaks inside her house and watches them making love through a mirror.

Konkana returned to direction after Death in the Gunj (2016). When she was asked about the seven-year gap, Sharma added, "I've been busy as an actor. I've done a lot of work as an actor between A Death in the Gunj and now. I have a 12-year-old son, the pandemic came and went. I am anyway not a career director. I'm a career actor. I want to keep acting and once in a while, if I have something worthwhile to say and I have the freedom to say it, then I'll direct." Lust Stories 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.