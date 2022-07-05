Koffee With Karan: When Anil Kapoor criticised Shilpa Shetty's lip job, said 'itne mote mote....'

Anil Kapoor-Koffee With Karan/YouTube screengrab

Koffee With Karan is set to return for its seventh season on Thursday, July 7, with the stars of Karan Johar's next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests. As the popular and controversial chat show makes a comeback after three years, we take a look at one of the past episodes of the show featuring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kangana Ranaut.

It was during the third season of Koffee With Karan in December 2010 when the trio had come together to promote their film No Problem. Those were the times when the stars used to be brutally honest on the couch and one perfect example came in this episode when the Mr. India actor criticised Shilpa Shetty's lip job when she was working with him on the comedy film Badhaai Ho Badhaai.



When the Student of the Year director asked him ‘the last face you saw that had a bad botox job', Anil paused for a moment before he said, "Kaun hai yaar? Yeh lips pe kya karte hain? (Who is it? What do these guys do on their lips)", to which Karan answered "Collagen".

The actor, who was last seen in the family comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo, further added, "Can I say about Collagen? I didn’t like the way Shilpa Shetty had done her lips when she was shooting for Badhaai Ho Badhaai. My entire continuity went for a toss. Her lips became bigger, and I said, ‘You just shot for this film and suddenly there’ll be a continuity jump’. Itne mote mote lips ho gaye the (her lips became so fat)" but he quickly saved himself and concluded, "But now her lips are fantastic.”

It was another funny moment when Karan asked him to name an overrated film in the then-recent times and the actor took the name of Karan's film itself and answered "My Name Is Khan" leaving the filmmaker in splits.