Koffee With Karan to return with season 7, Karan Johar says it will be ‘bigger and better’

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

The highly anticipated new season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, is ready to roll, this time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. While the infamous coffee hamper awaits its worthy champion, the new season infuses new segments and deeper conversations.

Along with Hotstar Special’s Koffee With Karan season 7, the show’s most viewed segment, rapid-fire round (that’s usually rapid and full of fire) will also return to entertain guests and viewers alike. Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Karan Johar shared this news on Instagram:

Director and show anchor, Karan Johar said, “The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favorite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better.”

Also Read: 'Koffee With Karan will not be returning', confirms Karan Johar as he breaks netizens' hearts

If you have been living under a rock and haven’t followed the latest in tinseltown, it is time to dive into guilty pleasures and subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar - the exclusive home to Koffee With Karan Season 7!

Earlier, Karan Johar took to Instagram and disappointed his fans when he wrote, “Hello, Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning…”