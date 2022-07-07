Koffee With Karan Season 7: When, where to watch Karan Johar hosted show

Koffee With Karan Season 7

Koffee With Karan Season 7: On Thursday, July 7, Koffee With Karan Season 7 is scheduled to debut. After a four-year hiatus, the renowned celebrity chat show is back with director Karan Johar as the host. The show has been a tremendous hit with the audience ever since it debuted on Star World on November 19, 2004, appealing to those who are curious in the private lives of Bollywood celebrities.

Star World won't be airing Koffee With Karan Season 7 this year. The celebrity discussion show will, however, debut on Disney+ Hotstar at 7 o'clock this time. For US viewers, Koffee With Karan 7 will also be accessible via the Hulu app.

The show's July 7 premiere date was announced by Karan Johar on June 19 in a video that featured actors from prior seasons. It included Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others in addition to Shah Rukh Khan.

The new Koffee With Karan 7 teaser, which featured the guests of this season, was just presented by the show's producers. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and other celebrities can be heard discussing sex and love.

Karan Johar shared the teaser on his social media handles and wrote, "It's edgy? It's spicy? It's playful? It's all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July. (sic)"

This year, the show will feature appearances by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.