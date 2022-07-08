Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh reveals what he learnt from Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn-Ranveer Singh-Salman Khan/File photos

Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt graced the couch on the first episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan which premiered at 7 pm on the seventh date of the seventh month on Disney+ Hotstar. It was a hilarious episode with fiery answers from both the stars in the rapid-fire round and the numerous games such as Know Your Bae and B For Bollywood.

During the rapid-fire, the first question that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director asked Ranveer was, "During the shoot schedule what's the key demand of yours that can be considered a starry tantrum?", to which the actor revealed the professional lessons he has learnt from Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Ranveer, who was last seen in the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, answered, "Sometimes I ask for the generator to remain on overnight because I sleep in the van. Morning is not my fine time of the day. I am nocturnal, I am a night bird, I cannot sleep at night and I struggle to wake up in the morning."



Karan, who is directing Ranveer and Alia in his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, questioned back the actor, "You do that because you don't want to be late the next day or you want to catch up that extra hour?"

The Gully Boy actor then continued, "If I am like one hour away from the set then that one hour in the morning is just pure anxiety because I've woken up late. I would just rather just sleep in the van because it's like Salman Bhai's style." Johar then asked, "So, is that a borrowed tradition?"

"Sleeping in the van is the super-convenient idea that I got from him (Salman). Making a gym van I got that from Ajay Sir. I am learning from the superstars", Ranveer concluded.