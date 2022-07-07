Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar says people called him ‘GayJo’, talks about Hindi film industry being vilified

Koffee With Karan Season 7

Koffee with Karan Season 7:On Thursday, the season premiere of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7 was aired. Karan Johar addressed the "Boycott Bollywood" trend that has been prevalent on social media for the past two years in the first few minutes of the celebrity chat show.

Talking to Bhatt, KJo said, “Alia, you and I were just discussing that we never thought this would happen. I never thought I would come back.” To this, Alia said, “Yeah. I didn’t think. I thought we are done. I was quite sad.” Then Ranveer asked, “Why?” and Bhatt, surprised, said, “Just… Like whatever happened. You know…”

Karan Johar also shared how the Hindi film industry was vilified. “We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot and it was not an easy time. And at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attack.”

Ranveer called the accusations “baseless, unfair and unwarranted”. And KJo then went on to say, “either they call me GayJo, or the snake emoji comes out. I don’t know why. Which part of me feels or seems like a snake I don’t know.”

For the unversed, after a four-year hiatus, the renowned celebrity chat show is back with director Karan Johar as the host. The show has been a tremendous hit with the audience ever since it debuted on Star World on November 19, 2004, appealing to those who are curious about the private lives of Bollywood celebrities.