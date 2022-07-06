Koffee With Karan season 7: Karan Johar says 'don't have power' to get SRK, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan on show

Koffee With Karan/Twitter

With just a day away, excitement among fans for season 7 of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan is skyrocketing. While the guests for the first episode have been revealed apart from the names of the other celebrities who will joining the filmmaker on the 'Koffee Couch', it has now come to light that none of the Khans will appear on Koffee With Karan season 7.

Speaking with NDTV ahead of the launch of Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan Johar disclosed none of the three Khans - Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir, will make it to the 'Koffee Couch' this season. He stated that he did not have the "power" to get them on his show. "The three Khans are not coming on this season, I don't have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show," Karan told NDTV.

He further added, "I can't manage two also out of the three Khans. Ranbir told me 'I am not coming'. He said 'I will say something and I may be in some trouble so I don't want to come."

Karan also admitted that the reputation of the show precedes him and he is "doomed" because of it. He also stated that celebrities are attacked for things they speak on the show which otherwise would not invite a backlash if they say it some place else.

He said, "Actors may say the same thing somewhere else but they don't get the kind of backlash when they say it on my show. People are waiting to attack them because they said something on 'Koffee With Karan' I am doomed by the reputation of my show."

Karan also recalled how the word "nepotism" that was first invoked on season 5 of his show by none other than Kangana Ranaut who called the filmmaker the 'flag-bearer' of nepotism', hasn't left him till date and he is "trolled and abused for it", even today.

"Nepotism is a topic that started on this show and it's never left me till now or the industry. I am trolled for it and abused for it and now and now I am not bothered by it," Karan Johar told NDTV.

The first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 will see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt making a joint appearance. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, some prominent names that are going to add some fire to this season are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The first episode will stream on Disney + Hotstar on July 7.