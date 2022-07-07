Koffee With Karan Season 7: Alia Bhatt talks about her relationship philosophy with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan opened with a bang with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gracing the couch. Alia revealed many secrets about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he tied the knot on April 14 and also announced their first pregnancy in late June, on the Koffee couch.

During the fiery rapid-fire round, the last question that Karan asked the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was how special her diamond ring is to herself and the actress ended up revealing her relationship philosophy, which no one could have thought of. Alia said, "My diamond ring is extremely special. Not because it's a beautiful diamond, but because it's engraved with our relationship philosophy which is very close to my heart".

When the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil further prodded her and asked about the details, Alia continued, "Mrs Hipster. Each alphabet stands for something, but that I won’t share." Since the episode streamed, the audience has been trying to decode what does 'Mrs. Hipster' stand for on the internet.



READ | Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar quizzes Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh on Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

In the episode, Alia even disclosed that Ranbir proposed to her in Maasai Mara, Kenya. She said, "In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with the feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in the crime-comedy Darlings which also marks her production debut under her banner Eternal Sunshine Pictures. The Netflix film, set to release on August 5, also features Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma.