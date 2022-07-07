Koffee With Karan Season 7: Alia Bhatt shares Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious message post watching Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi-Ibrahim Ali Khan/File photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 as it returned after three years. With the two superstars gracing the couch, it was an amazing episode with the two superstars talking about their relationship with their spouses - Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

In the rapid-fire round, when the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker asked Alia about the best compliment she has received from the industry for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress read out the lengthy message from her phone sent by Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, which turned out to be a hysterical one.

Ibrahim's message to Alia read, "Had to remove the time to message you personally. I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time I am on set, you're just phenomenal. You're so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it's safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So so good! Best actress in this country."

Hearing this, Karan and Ranveer were left in splits and so were the audiences. For the unversed, Ibrahim is currently working as an Assistant Director under the show's host for his next directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer and Alia in the leading roles.

Also featuring veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the romantic drama is one of the most awaited Bollywood releases as it marks Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In that way, the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 also turned out to be the promotional one for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani scheduled to hit cinemas on February 10, 2023, as the perfect Valentine's Day release next year.