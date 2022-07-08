Koffee With Karan season 7: Alia Bhatt gets emotional talking about Rishi Kapoor's demise, says 'we as a family...'

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan season 7/File photo

Koffee With Karan season 7: The new season of Bollywood's iconic talk show Koffee with Karan season 7 kickstarted on a high note with actors and the nation's beloved heartthrobs Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gracing the first episode of the show. The conversations were no holds barred, as the trio touched upon celebrity relationship trajectories, supporting their partners and their lives after marrying the love of their lives.

Minutes into the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, when host Karan Johar asked the newly married Alia Bhatt how did she deal with the pandemic, the Raazi star said candidly that for the first few months her focus wasn't event the pandemic. Recalling the phase where her now-husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's father, Rishi Kapoor passed away, Alia said that the first few months of the pandemic went into spending time in hospital and then later coping with the death of the legendary actor.

READ: Alia Bhatt wishes soon-to-be dadi maa Neetu Kapoor on her birthday, shares UNSEEN photo from haldi ceremony

Talking about it, Alia said, "When the pandemic hit and Covid began, for the first 3 to 4 months I remember, my focus was not in fact on Covid or the pandemic because we, as a family, were dealing with Rishi uncle’s passing away. That was like bang in the middle of the pandemic. So, March basically went into spending his time in the hospital, his health situation and even in April. Post that, it was spending time with Ranbir's mum (Neetu Kapoor), who is my mum also now."

On the show, Alia also spoke about her experience of fitting into the mighty Kapoor clan.

Tracing her journey of shifting from a nuclear family and adapting to the majestic celebrations of Bollywood's First Family, she said, "I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute."

"I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life," Alia asserted.

On the work front, Alia who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi will soon be making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot.