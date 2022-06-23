Koffee With Karan 7: When Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar ‘flag bearer of nepotism’

Kangana Ranaut referred to Karan Johar as a 'flag bearer of nepotism' during this episode, which rendered the seasoned director speechless.

Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, has been a hit for years. As celebrities revealed details of their lives, it has spawned rumours and whatnot. However, there have been a few occasions where controversies started on the 'Koffee' sofa. One such instance was when Kangana sparked the nepotism discussion and referred to Karan Johar as the 'Movie mafia' that broke the internet.

Season 5 of Koffee With Karan saw Kangana Ranaut and Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan together for the first time. She referred to Karan as a 'flag bearer of nepotism' during this episode, which rendered the seasoned director speechless. The other thing she admitted was that the way people made fun of her voice actually helped her become a better speaker. In addition to these, she disclosed that Shahid was a moody co-star.

The two have had a somewhat strained relationship ever then. Several times, Kangana has responded to movies produced under the Dharma brand in a way that has subtly or rather directly criticised the filmmaker.

In a brand-new teaser on Sunday, Karan Johar revealed the premiere date for Koffee With Karan season 7. The video featured actors from previous Koffee With Karan seasons, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and many more. The director termed the upcoming season of his celebrity chat show ‘bigger and better,’ promising yet another exciting season.

Karan shared that Koffee with Karan season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing a teaser, he wrote on Instagram, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @janhviobhan @dharmaticent."

"Koffee With Karan season 7 is back," the filmmaker announced in the clip he released, which was edited with various celebrity statements from earlier episodes. It will be larger, better, and more magnificent this time.